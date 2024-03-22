NBA rumors: 76ers praying for Paul George, Warriors offseason target, NBA Draft shake-up
NBA rumors: G League Ignite to be discontinued after four seasons
After four years, the NBA's G League Ignite program will cease to exist when the season ends. The program has produced several notable NBA Draft prospects, including Jonathan Kuminga, Scoot Henderson, Jalen Green, and Dyson Daniels. Four Ignite prospects are on FanSided's 2024 big board — Matas Buzelis, Ron Holland, Izan Almansa, and Tyler Smith.
This news arrives after Adam Silver expressed uncertainty about the future of the program at All-Star weekend.
The NBA's press release (h/t RealGM) cites the changing landscape of college spots as the reason for Ignite's dissolution.
"The decision to end the program comes amid the changing basketball landscape, including the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy and the advent of collectives and the transfer portal."
It's a tough pill to swallow for those involved with the program, no doubt. FanSided spoke to Dink Pate, a 2025 NBA Draft prospect who opted to play for Ignite because of his dream to go pro. He highlighted the veteran mentorship and professional experience that he could only receive in the G League. Now, Pate will be forced to reconsider his options — either in college, overseas, or perhaps elsewhere in the G League — ahead of net season.
The next steps for the G League and its relationship with NBA Draft prospects are unclear. For now, however, it's one option off the board for top recruits around the country.
NBA rumors: Alec Burks named potential offseason target for Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will be severely restricted on the financial front next offseason. That limits their options, especially with Klay Thompson in line for a new deal. Golden State can improve flexibility by trading Andrew Wiggins and/or letting Chris Paul walk, but Stephen Curry and Draymond Green soak up a lot of cap space either way.
When tasked with labeling realistic, optimistic, and dream offseason targets for every NBA team, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey pointed to soon-to-be free agent Alec Burks as a "dream" outcome for Golden State.
"It's clear the Warriors are no longer at their title-contending peak, so ring-chasers may not be quite as likely to sign there as they were five-six years ago... Alec Burks, who's averaged 18.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 threes per 75 possessions while shooting 39.8 percent from deep over the past five seasons, would fit in nicely on Golden State's bench."
Burks spent time with the Warriors during the 2019-20 season before being moved to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline. The 32-year-old has seen his role decrease this season since arriving in New York (at the trade deadline), but he's still a potent 3-point shooter and secondary playmaker who can lead the charge for a second unit.
The Warriors figure to lose Chris Paul in the offseason, unless he comes back for below market value. Burks doesn't provide nearly the same value as a setup man, but he's a 6-foot-6 volume shooter who can work the drive-and-kick game effectively. On defense, Burks can guard a couple spots well enough to play in high-stakes moments.
Golden State won't have the money to pursue the real heavy hitters, so marginal improvement is the goal. Burks would certainly be a nice addition.
NBA rumors: 76ers 'loom' as Paul George suitor amid stalled contract talks
The Los Angeles Clippers inked Kawhi Leonard to a four-year max extension early in the season. Paul George was supposed to follow suit. But, we are midway through March and George still has not signed his extension. While there's plenty of time for the Clippers to get a deal across the finish line, the longer George goes unsigned, the more folks will speculate about a potential departure in free agency.
NBA front offices are obviously keeping tabs on the situation, perhaps none more diligently than the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey has long been known to hunt stars and the Sixers project to have around $60 million in cap space this summer, far more than any other contender. If there is a winning team that can afford to sign George away from the Clippers outright, it's Philadelphia.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Sixers are "eager" to pursue George if he becomes available.
"League sources say that Philadelphia continues to loom as an eager George suitor should he make it onto the open market and give the 76ers their formal opportunity to try to lure him across the country. The Sixers are said to maintain interest in George despite the widely held presumption that he and Leonard want to keep playing together in their native Southern California."
There is a pretty significant caveat in Stein's report: the "widely held" belief is that George wants to stay in L.A., his hometown. The Clippers will have the upper hand in negotiations, especially if Los Angeles can mount any sort of postseason run. Playing with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden is an appealing setup. Notably, the Clippers need to worry about Harden's free agency too. So, there's room for it all to go south in Clippertown.
I'm not sure George to Philadelphia qualifies as likely, but it's at least possible. Just know the Sixers are ready to go to battle if George gives the signal.