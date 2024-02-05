NBA Rumors: Alex Caruso in high demand, Cavs float top-5 pick, Wolves on prowl
- Timberwolves in search of backup point guard help
- Cavs 'name to watch' at trade deadline is Isaac Okoro
- Bulls' Alex Caruso will cost 'equivalent' of two first-round picks
At 35-15, the Minnesota Timberwolves are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder atop the Western Conference standings. Few teams are more complete at the moment. Minnesota has two All-Stars in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, along with Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and the NBA's No. 1-ranked defense.
If there's one area of need, however, it's the backup point guard position. The Shake Milton experience has been thoroughly disappointing. Right now, backup ball-handling duties are split between Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan McLaughlin — a wing and a 6-foot-0 guard who won't hold up defensively in the playoffs.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Wolves have expressed interest in several rotation-level guards in advance of the Feb. 8 trade deadline — Tyus Jones, Monte Morris, Bones Hyland, Alec Burks, and Delon Wright.
Minnesota is short on trade ammo after breaking the bank on Gobert, but the right package of intriguing young talent and second-round picks could land Tim Connelly a meaningful second unit upgrade. Wendell Moore Jr., Troy Brown Jr., and Shake Milton are noted as potential outgoing trade candidates for the Wolves.
There is also the future to consider. The Wolves plan to re-sign Mike Conley in free agency, but there's no guarantee. At 36 years old, Conley's days as a full-time starter are numbered. Of the group mentioned in Scotto's report, Jones and Morris have legitimate starting experience. There's a chance for Minnesota to establish a succession plan while boosting the second unit in the meantime.