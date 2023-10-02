NBA rumors: Blazers wanted even more for Jrue, Bucks add another PG, Wizards hit by injuries
- Landry Shamet, Daniel Gafford suffer injuries ahead of Wizards camp
- Bucks sign Cam Payne to one-year deal
- Blazers wanted 4-5 picks for Jrue Holiday initially
NBA Rumors: Bucks sign Cam Payne to one-year minimum contract
The Milwaukee Bucks didn't stop with Damian Lillard. The point guard depth chart received another boost on Sunday when the team signed Cam Payne to a one-year contract.
The Phoenix Suns traded Cam Payne to the San Antonio Spurs earlier in the summer to save cash. San Antonio waived him so he could sign with a contender. The Bucks can match any team for top-end talent, but depth is a concern. Expect Payne to receive valuable minutes with the second unit. He is primarily Lillard's backup, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the two diminutive scorers share the court on occasion.
Payne was a legitimately important rotation cog for the Suns over the last few years. He appeared in 48 games last season (15 starts), averaging 10.3 points and 4.5 assists on .415/.368/.766 splits in 20.2 minutes. He's a dynamic 3-point shooter with twitchy handles and the ability to roast defenses with mid-range pull-ups. Payne doesn't qualify is a great playmaker for others, but he can set up the offense and lead the charge for second unit groups. He is, importantly, the kind of guard who profiles well next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. One has to imagine the Bucks will stagger their two superstars, which means Payne should get plenty of burn next to the two-time MVP.
The Bucks' offseason qualifies as an unequivocal success. Payne was one of the few legitimate rotation pieces left on the market and he goes to a Milwaukee team with a clear need for his skill set. This feels like a win-win partnership, with Payne angling for his first NBA title.