NBA rumors: Bucks join Lillard hunt, Scottie Barnes unavailable, Warriors starting lineup
- Scottie Barnes is way off the table in Raptors-Blazers talks
- Warriors starting lineup will be determined in training camp
- The Bucks are making a run at Damian Lillard
NBA Rumors: Warriors' starting lineup will be decided in training camp
The Golden State Warriors will test out different lineup combinations in training camp before deciding on their starting unit, Steve Kerr told reporters.
"We basically have six starters, the way I look at it. Only five can go each night, so I haven’t decided yet what we’re going to do. I want to see in training camp. We’re going to try to different combinations. Obviously, all six guys are going to play a lot of minutes for us. But if this is going to work, everyone is going to have to embrace it, regardless of who is starting and who isn’t."
Expect the Warriors to leave no stone unturned, though I would hazard a guess that Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Stephen Curry are the three safest members of the first five. And, frankly, color me skeptical of Golden State benching Klay Thompson, even if his regression makes him the best candidate in theory.
Kevon Looney has come off the bench in favor of small-ball units in the past. Chris Paul could step into the Jordan Poole role, where he toggles in and out of the starting five depending on necessity or matchups. Paul has started every NBA game he has ever played in and it's clear he's reluctant to let that streak end, but he's the new face in town. There's a strong chance Kerr lets Paul and his generational basketball I.Q. function as the guiding light for bench groups.
As Kerr states, the Warriors essentially have six starters here. Whether Paul, Looney, Thompson, or anyone else is relegated to sixth man duties, that person is still going to close a fair amount of games while being leaned on heavily in critical moments. The Warriors are going to have a prime Sixth Man of the Year candidate no matter how it shakes out.