NBA rumors: Buddy Hield trade, Celtic on the block, Embiid's big decision
- Mavericks are interested in Buddy Hield trade
- Celtics could angle for Malcolm Brogdon trade
- Joel Embiid has two weeks to make Olympic decision
NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid's Olympic deadline approaches
Joel Embiid faces a critical decision in the next two weeks — and no, it's not a decision about requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. The reigning MVP is eligible to participate in the 2024 Olympics for any of three countries: the United States, France, or Cameroon. Obviously, the U.S. would love to have him, but the opportunity to make history with Victor Wembanyama and the underdog French national team could appeal to Embiid's competitive sensibilities.
The 2024 Olympics happen to be set in Paris. So, expect Embiid to emerge as either the hometown hero or a sworn enemy. Team USA will arrive in Paris with considerable reinforcements after not medalling in the FIBA World Cup. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and other NBA stars are expected to join the Olympic squad.
According to Eurohoops, the French basketball federation has set an Oct. 10 deadline for Embiid to make his decision.
Team USA struggled to rebound and defend the paint during a dreadful FIBA run. Embiid would certainly fill that void with his hulking 7-foot frame in the paint. Of course, if Embiid joins a collection of current and former MVPs, fit won't really matter. Team USA will cruise to victory and we will all yawn as this exciting era of international parity is temporarily put on hold.
On the other hand, Embiid could drive home the world's increasing competitive parity with a decision to join the French national team. He would join a loaded frontcourt comprised of Wemby and former DPOY Rudy Gobert, along with veterans Evan Fournier and Nic Batum. France would emerge as a legitimate contender in a competitive field.
Embiid heading to l'équipe de France is the objectively more fun outcome, but it's hard to deny to appeal of winning gold with a loaded U.S. squad. Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero faced a similar conundrum when he chose the U.S. over Italy in the FIBA World Cup, only the U.S. squad has much higher odds of medalling in the Olympics with how the early roster is shaping up.
It would be equally, if not more fun to see Embiid team up with Pascal Siakam on the Cameroonian team, but that outcome feels far-fetched.