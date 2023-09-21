NBA rumors: Bulls chasing Lillard, Howard one step closer to Warriors, Celtics' Brogdon insurance
Today's NBA rumors include — the Bulls with Damian Lillard in their sights, Dwight Howard headed to LA to workout with other Warriors, and the current state of the Celtics' backcourt.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumor: Chicago Bulls are mystery team chasing Damian Lillard
There is a rumor that a 'mystery' Eastern Conference team is interested in trading for Damian Lillard. Both the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia Sixers have been mentioned, but the Chicago Bulls have now entered the race. Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports recently said this about the Bulls quiet involvement with Lillard on the PHLY Sixers podcast:
"The suggestion has been out there that if/maybe when they trade LaVine, that they would want a star level return. Young players, picks, things with upside as they start to re-tool and re-imagine their roster. What i have heard in the last few days is that it looks like they might be trying to move Lavine as part of a multi-team deal, just to see if they can get into the Dame Lillard sweepstakes."
Ah, the Dame Lillard sweepstakes. Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan make an intriguing duo, but the podcast's consensus was that this is an act of desperation by the Bulls. Co-host Derek Bodner believes the Sixers could call Lillard's bluff about not wanting to play anywhere but Miami. According to him, playing alongside Embiid in Philadelphia would give him a better chance of winning a championship than in Chicago. Though it's worth noting that this is coming from the PHLY sports podcast guys, so maybe there is some bias? By the way, this is totally not coming from a guy that's within walking distance of United Center.
Pretty soon the Damian Lillard summer sweepstakes will end and it'll time to embark on a new NBA season. Though, the question remains, where will Lillard be on opening night?