NBA rumors: Bulls chasing Lillard, Howard one step closer to Warriors, Celtics' Brogdon insurance
Today's NBA rumors include — the Bulls with Damian Lillard in their sights, Dwight Howard headed to LA to workout with other Warriors, and the current state of the Celtics' backcourt.
NBA rumors: Boston Celtics considering Malcolm Brogdon insurance
Austin Rivers revealed on the Bill Simmons podcast that he's spoken directly with the Celtics about joining the team. According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Celtics currently have 14 players signed to their roster but only 11 are on fully guaranteed deals. Meaning Rivers could compete for a roster spot during training camp. These numbers could change though, depending on what the Celtics do with Malcolm Brogdon.
To jog your memory, the Celtics were close to sending guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers in June as part of a three-team deal involving Kristaps Porzingis. However, that trade was undone when Brogdon failed his medical exam.
So, the Celtics made a deal with the Wizards and Grizzlies, landing Kristaps and parting ways with Marcus Smart in return. After sending Brogdon to the chopping block only to say nevermind, the Celtics now must smooth things over with the NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year, or find a way to use him as an asset.
The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn revealed Brogdon was not pleased about the deal or being potentially dealt. Washburn said, “Malcolm is the one I’m concerned about, too, because we’ve heard nothing,” Washburn said. “And he’s angry with the team. So, I don’t think communication between the two sides has been fruitful.”
With those sour grapes in mind, Bleacher Report's Jeff Buckley suggested Brogdon could be used as a bargaining chip to get the Celtics more front court help or even some depth at the wing. In Buckley's words, "Acquiring a player who could fill in both spots or adding multiple players to cover those voids could give this group a bigger lift than a sometimes-available Brogdon can.”
Brogdon was expendable once, and he could be expendable again. Buckley also added that the Celtics could use Brogdon’s salary to ensure their frontcourt is taken care of should anything happen to their top three big men. After all, Al Horford just turned 37, and Kristaps and Robert Williams have both suffered injuries in the past.
Brogdon is coming off a season where he averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. It'll be interesting to see if the Celtics decide to make the most of Brogdon's value or sing kumbaya and keep him around as a backup. With Smart removed, Payton Pritchard is expected to take up a larger role in the backcourt. Either way, Brogdon's going to be valuable. So, kind of a win-win for the Celtics.