Bulls expected to lose former All-Star 'looking for a new team'
It's a turning point offseason for the Chicago Bulls as they battle with the trials of mediocrity. But one of their big men from the 2023-24 season isn't looking to stick around and see what's next in the Windy City.
Former NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is reportedly "expected" to be "looking for a new team" in free agency when the window opens in July, per Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
"Do they grab a big to replace the expected vacancy with Andre Drummond looking for a new team, as well as some youth to push starter Nikola Vucevic?"
Chicago will likely need to replace Drummond's backup role to accomplish their presumed goal of making, at minimum, the Play-In Tournament as the roster arguably doesn't have enough talent (assuming Zach LaVine gets traded as many expect) to compete, even in a weak Eastern Conference.
Drummond averaged 8.4 points, and 9.0 rebounds per game with Chicago this past year, spending two seasons with the Bulls as the center has moved around the league since being traded by the Pistons in the 2020 offseason. The 2015 All-NBA team member has suffered a downtick in numbers as the game continues to play away from the traditional center skillset.
The two-time All-Star would have likely shined in the NBA 1980s/90s/00s as a traditional big man but his lack of 3-point shot limits what he can offer to a team in the modern era. Still, Drummond will presumably have a couple of suitors to choose from this offseason.
While Drummond will likely still find a roster spot with no shortage of NBA suitors, it will probably be in a reserve role. The veteran could conceivably land with a team that takes him as a full-time starter but surely not one that's close to contending for a playoff spot.
The best realistic fit for the former Piston to contend and play is likely with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Yes, Drummond probably doesn't start but the veteran's rebounding skills might warrant a reserve spot with the upstart franchise. Another option could be the New York Knicks who will likely be in dire need of a backup big as Isaiah Hartenstein likely departs.
For the right price, Drummond will likely have plenty of suitors around the league needing traditional big men and depth. While it's unclear where the veteran goes, the still high-quality rebounder is making it clear, per reports, that he won't be coming back to Chicago.