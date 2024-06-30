Bulls struggle to trade Zach LaVine is a blessing in disguise for front office
The Chicago Bulls are (unfortunately) hoping to make the play-in tournament next season and one recent update by an NBA insider provided a glimmer of hope for the front office's hope of reaching that goal. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, "there is no [trade] market for Zach LaVine."
“There is no market for Zach Lavine. They are trying to give him away and attach a first round pick. I’ve been told that by multiple, multiple people.”
LaVine averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 45 percent shooting from the floor last season and has commanded opposing fanbases to put the guard into mock trade proposals. Opposing teams, on the other hand, have not been interested in trading for the one-time All-Star as he starts the second year of a five-year, $215 million contract.
Additionally, the guard is injury-prone and is less than a year away from turning 30. Finally, LaVine is likely slated to be the third option on a championship-contending team making it hard to take on his max deal with the new CBA.
Bulls struggle to trade Zach LaVine is actually a blessing in disguise
Of course, not a single word of this column claims that LaVine's basketball services should be solely sought after by any NBA squad this offseason. Still, it's important to note that the Bulls' struggle to trade him is a blessing in disguise for their play-in tournament hopes.
To be clear, keeping LaVine on the roster long-term will likely not help the franchise compete for a title. Still, the Bulls management are lot more likely to reach their goal of making the play-in tournament or a seventh or eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Yes, being mediocre is not what any fans want, but Chicago's front office will be able to keep their jobs by reaching this goal.
Not a lot of fans want Artūras Karnišovas to stay in charge, but it's clear that not being able to trade LaVine this offseason will allow Chicago to reach the play-in tournament. Competing in a frontloaded eastern conference can be better than the alternative -- rebuilding with the likes of the Pistons and Wizards in the NBA abyss.