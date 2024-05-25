NBA insider reveals why Cavaliers fired J.B. Bickerstaff
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they would be parting ways with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff this week. It wasn't an entirely unexpected move but the exact reason as to why the Cavs went in that direction was in question.
However, NBA insider Brian Windhorst offered some clarity behind the reasons as he revealed this decision was likely to increase the chances of re-signing star guard Donovan Mitchell to a contract extension this offseason.
Mitchell has been pivotal in restoring the franchise's prominence in the post-LeBron James era, making his presence crucial for this team’s future. Despite battling several injuries, Mitchell is largely credited for positioning his team as one of the Eastern Conference's best since his arrival in Cleveland in 2022. Mitchell's presence has not only elevated the Cavaliers' performance but also brought renewed excitement to the fanbase.
NBA Rumors: Cavaliers fired Bickerstaff to improve chances of re-signing Donovan Mitchell
Bickerstaff, who was appointed as head coach in 2021 after serving as associate head coach the season prior, initially brought a fresh energy to the team. His tenure saw the team undergo some restructuring with a focus on building around Mitchell.
While Mitchell has not publicly spoke ill of his relationship with Bickerstaff, it seems front office management felt that additional incentives were needed to secure his future with the Cavaliers.
The potential of the Cavaliers' core four — Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen — remains high, and a new approach to coaching could be the key to unlocking this potential. With a player as instrumental as Mitchell, it's a no-brainer that management would undergo personnel changes if it meant keeping him at the center of the team.
Bickerstaff is closing out his time with the Cavs with the fifth-most wins in franchise history. Now, a new head coach at the helm could make all the difference in maximizing the potential this team has and elevate them to the next level.