NBA rumors: Cavs owner Dan Gilbert thinks Donovan Mitchell will re-sign with Cleveland Cavaliers
Despite a fall-off in recent weeks, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert seems confident that the franchise will be able to extend Donovan Mitchell this offseason.
As the Cleveland Cavaliers try to get Donovan Mitchell back on the court, their owner feels good about the franchise's chances of extending Mitchell this offseason. According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is "confident" that the all-star will extend his contract with the Cavs this offseason.
Mitchell is expected to return extremely soon after being out since March 18 with a "knee issue and nasal fracture". Before his recent injury, he was averaging 27 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the floor. He was also averaging 5 rebounds and 4 assists on the season before this recent injury.
Mitchell has long been rumored to have interest in the New York Knicks and will be a free agent in the 2025-26 offseason. Due to this fact, rumors have tabbed the Cavs as having to consider trading him to several teams, including the Lakers, this offseason. The one advantage that the Cavs have is that the franchise can offer him an extension worth $200 million over four years.
Does Dan Gilbert's confidence spell a Donovan Mitchell extension this offseason?
Even though it is great that Dan Gilbert feels confident that the franchise will be able to extend Mitchell this offseason, the owner doesn't have any control over whether the All-Star will accept the contract extension. At the end of the day, Gilbert can offer Mitchell the max but only the player and his agent can accept the deal.
But what may ultimately help Mitchell make up his mind is how far the Cavs are able to go during the playoffs. They have battled through numerous injuries this season but are still neck-and-neck with the Knicks in a race for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. There are several tough potential first-round matchups waiting for them and another early exit could be enough to send Mitchell looking for a new home.