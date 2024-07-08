NBA Rumors: Clippers PG13 lowball, Markkanen trade dying, Pelicans targets
- Pelicans 'covet' Jarrett Allen, Wendell Carter Jr. in trade conversations
- 'Growing skepticism' that Jazz actually trade Lauri Markkanen
- Clippers initially offered Paul George well below market value
The NBA landscape has shifted drastically over the last couple weeks. The NBA Draft introduced a new wave of young talent, then free agency completely reshaped some of the league's foremost contenders.
All of a sudden, the Philadelphia 76ers have the best 'big three' in basketball — a team-building concept tossed to the wayside by most teams under the new CBA. DeMar DeRozan is in Sacramento, Mikal Bridges is in New York, Klay Thompson is in Dallas. Much has changed.
With several consequential transactions in the rearview mirror, there is still plenty of movement on the horizon . Here are the NBA rumors worthy of your attention on this fine Monday afternoon.
NBA Rumors: Pelicans targeting Jarrett Allen, Wendell Carter Jr. in trades
The New Orleans Pelicans burned the No. 21 pick on Baylor center Yves Missi and recently inked Daniel Theis to a one-year, $3 million contract. Still, with Jonas Valanciunas out of the mix, New Orleans would benefit from an established starting center.
If seems that the Atlanta Hawks are unwilling to do business involving Clint Capela or Onyeka Okongwu. Meanwhile, Mo Wagner, Goga Bitadze, and other intriguing free agent options are off the table.
Few teams are better equipped for a blockbuster trade than the Pelicans, though. David Griffin has patiently accumulated draft picks since the Anthony Davis trade and Brandon Ingram should be valued across the league. According to William Guillory of The Athletic, there are two prime targets on New Orleans' radar — Cleveland's Jarrett Allen and Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr.
There are complications on both fronts, of course. The Cavs value Allen, who spent three years under new head coach Kenny Atkinson in Brooklyn. All signs point to Cleveland standing pat, unless the Pels uncork a true godfather offer centered on Ingram. At least the Cavs need a two-way, playmaking wing, though. There's logic to a potential trade for both sides.
It's a bit more difficult to justify an Ingram trade for Orlando, a team built around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The overlap would be overwhelming. The Magic also shelled out $66 million for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, so the available wing slots are limited.
New Orleans has smaller contracts and draft picks to engineer a trade for Carter, who missed a sizable chunk of time with injuries last season. But, Orlando benefits from his defensive versatility and offensive skill level in the frontcourt. He's a legitimate floor-spacer and connective passer at center, which is what the Magic need.
The Pelicans are running out of time to add an impact center and the market for Ingram appears to be dwindling respite his All-Star resumé. There's a chance New Orleans missed the boat.
NBA Rumors: Jazz appear unlikely to trade Lauri Markkanen
The Utah Jazz have been at the epicenter of NBA trade rumors in recent weeks as Lauri Markkanen approaches the final year of his contract. Danny Ainge and the Utah front office have a decision to make: extend Markkanen and build around him, or trade the 27-year-old to intiate a proper rebuild.
Among the teams interested in Markkanen were the Sacramento Kings, who put together an aggressive picks-based offer, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. When Utah didn't meet the Kings' quick deadline for a decision, however, Sacramento pivoted to DeMar DeRozan, taking one suitor off the board.
The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are other interested parties with the time and resources to mount a push, but per Slater's report, there is "growing skepticism" in league circles that Ainge will actually trade the Finnish 7-footer. Markkanen was excellent last season in the follow-up to his first All-Star campaign, averaging 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 63.1 percent true shooting.
Markkanen's affordable contract (currently $18 million), relative youth, and highly adaptable skill set should appeal to virtually any aspiring contender with enough trade ammo to tempt Utah. As a proper 7-footer, Markkanen profiles as one of the league's most efficient and dynamic 3-point shooters. He can also win on straight-line drives, leverage his size for mid-range jumpers, and defend a few positions effectively.
Any team trading for Markkanen will need to follow it up with a long-term extension, but he has earned it. There should be no ambiguity about Markkanen's worthiness on that front. Now, it's a matter of how aggressively teams pursue the sharpshooter, and whether or not Utah earnestly engages in those conversations.
NBA Rumors: Clippers lowballed Paul George early in free agent process
From the outside looking in, it sure feels like the Los Angeles Clippers never truly wanted to keep Paul George. Maybe that's a step too far, but at his price point, it's clear George fell outside Los Angeles' budget. The new collective bargaining agreement has altered team-building strategies across the league, but Los Angeles' straight-up refusal to pay George the max stands out as the clearest indication of how spooky that second apron is.
George was quickly coaxed to Philadelphia on a four-year, $212 million max contract. He joins Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with a legitimate chance to contend in the Eastern Conference. Daryl Morey beautifully executed a very risky 'cap space' plan, added talent around his core trio, and positioned Philadelphia as the arguable favorites to knock off Boston.
For the Clippers, there's no way around it — the team is meaningfully worse. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden can still lead a contender, but the health concerns become more prevalent with only two All-Stars. And, according to the man himself, the Clippers had every chance to keep Paul George. It came down to money and respect, neither of which George felt the Clippers were offering.
George claims the Clippers offered two years and $60 million way back in August, which is a laughable underpay for a top-30 player with George's resumé. From there, it sounds like negotiations never really got off the ground. George offered to take the same pay cut Kawhi Leonard did midseason — three years, $152 million — but Los Angeles declined in the moment. It was so bad that George cut off negotiations midseason because it impacted his "mood."
The Clippers eventually reached that $152 million ballpark in the offseason, but George wanted a no-trade clause. It's clear the bad vibes and constant feet-dragging from the Clippers rubbed George the wrong way. He wasn't able to get security or an earnest sense of desire out of Los Angeles, and the Sixers came in strong with a full max offer. That's all she wrote.
Los Angeles is justified in not wanting to spend $212 million on a 34-year-old Paul George. His injury history is vast and the new CBA limits heavy-spending teams. At the same time, Los Angeles' title odds just got longer, and Kawhi's window for contention is shutting fast. This could age poorly for Los Angeles if the Sixers mount a deep run.