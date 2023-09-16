NBA Rumors: Dame trade heating up, Kawhi-George future, Klay extension
- Where will Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George end up?
- What a Klay Thompson extension could look like
- Damian Lillard trade rumors are gaining steam ahead of training camp
By Kristen Wong
NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson and Warriors have started extension talks
Good news for Warriors fans: Klay Thompson and the franchise have reportedly already begun extension talks.
The fan-favorite shooter is entering the final year of his contract, set to make $43.2 million this upcoming season. While both sides likely want to get a deal done, Thompson may be expected to take a pay cut after his injury-related decline in 2022.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on the Lowe Post podcast, "My understanding is that they have opened contract extension talks with Klay Thompson. This is a slow process.... They've exchanged proposals. There's no hurry to these discussions."
Shelburne also said she predicts the years will be similar to what Draymond Green got (a four-year deal) but doesn't know where the Warriors will land on in terms of team option and player option.
At age 33, is Thompson still a $40 million-a-year star? What incentives might be included in his future deal? Do the Warriors give him a player option at all?
These are the tough questions that Golden State's front office will have to figure out, albeit the team has plenty of time to do so.
As Shelburne claims, one thing is for clear: the Warriors want to keep Klay around. Performance decline or not, he's still a key part of their core.