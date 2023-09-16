NBA Rumors: Dame trade heating up, Kawhi-George future, Klay extension
- Where will Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George end up?
- What a Klay Thompson extension could look like
- Damian Lillard trade rumors are gaining steam ahead of training camp
By Kristen Wong
NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard trade could strike soon
The Damian Lillard trade rumors may have abated this summer, but make no mistake, they're just bubbling under the surface.
Adrian Wojnarowski said on Friday afternoon that the needle of a Lillard trade may finally be moving.
“My sense is that the Blazers have done a lot more talking with teams in the last say 10 to 14 days than they did probably in at least a month plus prior. And a big part of that is the league is back to work now after Labor Day, and training camp is starting to approach. And that’s the next real deadline in this process."
Prior to Woj's comments, talk of a Lillard trade had died down due to the seeming lack of interest from other teams to engage in a three-way trade. The most speculated option was a Blazers-Heat-Nets deal that would give the Blazers desirable draft picks, the Heat would get Lillard, and the Nets would get Tyler Herro.
Woj explained that that kind of multi-team trade is exactly what Portland has been trying to finesse in order to get the most out of Lillard's departure.
Woj said, "We'll see how much traction the Blazers can get between now and the start of camp." October 3 is the date to keep an eye on. In the meantime, we'll keep an ear to the ground for any other Lillard rumblings.