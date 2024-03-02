NBA rumors: Donovan Mitchell window open for Lakers, Wiggins offseason trade, Knicks buyout target
- Knicks could target Spurs buyout Marcus Morris Sr.
- A potential Warriors-Raptors trade centered on Andrew Wiggins
- Lakers could be frontrunners to land Donovan Mitchell
NBA rumors: Marcus Morris Sr. available to Knicks on buyout market
The San Antonio Spurs officially waived Marcus Morris Sr. on Feb. 29, right before the Mar. 1 deadline that affords postseason eligibility to new free agents.
We should expect Morris to land with a contender, but several winning teams are ineligible due to the new CBA. That opens the door even wider for the New York Knicks, who could reunite with a familiar face.
In terms of actual title contenders, New York is sitting in a favorable position right now. Injuries have left their mark in the standings, but a healthy Knicks team is probably running second to only Boston in the Eastern Conference power rankings. Jalen Brunson has ascended to true superstardom, while the OG Anunoby trade looked genius before his recent injury spell.
With Anunoby and Julius Randle both in the midst of extended absences, however, the Knicks need another body on the wing. Morris oscillated between power forward and small-ball center duties for the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the trade deadline. Morris is a Philly native, so signing with New York would allow him to stick in the Northeast. He played 43 games for the Knicks in 2019-20.
Expectations should be kept in check with Morris. Once the Clippers' everyday starter, he has regressed to the level of useful bench cog. Morris should be deployed situationally as a 6-foot-9 floor spacer. The defense is a major weak point, but his toughness and veteran savvy could be enough to win over Tom Thibodeau. Morris has long been defined by a fiery competitive streak. He loves to muck it up.
New York has the roster flexibility to add Morris for the prorated minimum. That said, Morris will have multiple suitors. The Knicks might not win a battle of front office pitches.