NBA rumors: Donovan Mitchell window open for Lakers, Wiggins offseason trade, Knicks buyout target
- Knicks could target Spurs buyout Marcus Morris Sr.
- A potential Warriors-Raptors trade centered on Andrew Wiggins
- Lakers could be frontrunners to land Donovan Mitchell
NBA rumors: Warriors-Raptors offseason Andrew Wiggins trade
Despite waves of intense speculation, the Golden State Warriors essentially stood pat at the trade deadline. Neither Andrew Wiggins nor Chris Paul were moved. Paul enters free agency in the summer, but Wiggins has three years and $84.7 million left on his contract.
As Golden State ponders its financial future with Klay Thompson and the extension-eligible Jonathan Kuminga, Wiggins is a prime offseason trade candidate. Especially if the Warriors fall short in the playoffs, as we all expect.
Over at Bleacher Report, Greg Swartz put together a compelling package involving the Toronto Raptors.
There are pros and cons here. Golden State sheds Wiggins' salary (pro), but also absorbs Poeltl's salary (con). Poeltl has three years and $58.5 million left on his deal. Not quite as bad as Wiggins, but not great either. Brown is an expiring contract with a $23 million club option for next season. Golden State would probably pick it up, but depending on how the market unfolds for Thompson (and with Kuminga's extension), the Warriors do maintain flexibility.
For Toronto, they get a decent first-round pick and depth. This is a great trade for the Raptors considering the circumstances of their rather precarious "rebuild." Wiggins returns home and gets a much-needed fresh start. Toronto takes a major risk on his contract, but at the same time, Masai Ujiri should be operating from a place of patience. The Raptors are in no hurry to compete. If Wiggins improves his value, Toronto can flip him in a future trade.
Both Looney and Payton have a chance to return value in separate trades, too. With Poeltl's contract off the books, there really isn't a ton of downside risk for the Raptors.
Golden State will obviously hope to cope with the complicated financial implications of this trade by improving on the court. Brown is a tremendous connective wing who would thrive in Steve Kerr's movement-oriented scheme. Poeltl can still protect the rim at a high level and hammer the glass. Draymond Green's longevity as the starting center is an open-ended question. Getting a bankable 25-30 minutes per game from Poeltl in the middle could help preserve Green for the postseason and beyond.
The Warriors would probably want to clear up more money by dumping the Wiggins contract. Poeltl's contract is the only real hangup here logistically. But, in the end, the Raptors do make a lot of sense for Wiggins. He's a Canadian basketball legend, and another competent 3-and-D wing never hurts. The Raptors say yes, that much is certain.