NBA rumors: Draymond praises rookie defense, Beal nearing debut, Lakers interested in Caruso
In today's NBA rumors, Draymond has high praise for some rookies, Bradley Beal's upgraded status, and the Lakers could be looking to reunite with a familiar face.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Draymond Green praises this rookie class
Draymond Green cannot say enough about this rookie class's maturity. "When you look at this rookie class, it doesn't really look like a rookie class. Like even our two rookies, like you put those guys in the game and they don't make mistakes that rookies make. It's the same thing for the Thompson twins and Wemby, even Marcus Sasser...they don't look like rookies."
Green specifically shouted out Wemby and the Thompson twins, claiming they're making it increasingly difficult for Green to make the All-Defensive team with the way they've defended. As a matter of fact, Ausar Thompson was ranked third on the first Kia Rookie Ladder of 2023-2024. This is partly because Ausar is somehow the leading rebounder in the class of 23, despite being 6-foot-6. Draymond Green is undersized in the same way, so it takes one to know one.
Green says he's happy to see young guys come into the league and put an emphasis on defense. Green explained, "So many young guys come into this league like I gotta score. It's all about scoring. How can I get my shot off? And it's such the wrong mindset to come in with. So, it's good to see these young guys come in with a different mindset."
Green has made a living as a defensive anchor and centerpiece in the NBA. You can tell he's excited to see others, especially younger players embracing that side of the ball.