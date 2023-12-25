NBA Rumors: Draymond return timeline, Knicks eyeing a trade, Embiid faking injury? More
- Kyle Kuzma trade rumors are percolating
- A Philly radio host is theorizing that Joel Embiid is faking an injury... That seems unlikely
- The Knicks are eyeing a trade to bring in another guard
- Draymond Green's return to play from an indefinite suspension is coming clear
By Josh Wilson
Christmas Day is here, a revered day by NBA fans who get to kick back, put their feet up, and enjoy basketball games for 12 straight hours.
With all the action comes no shortage of rumors, from trade buzz to wild injury speculation to suspension timelines. Here's everything to know.
Kyle Kuzma trade rumors
With the Washington Wizards struggling, there could be trades on the horizon. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, Kuzma's $90 million, four-year contract is viewed as valuable by rival executives and could bring back a first-round draft pick if the Warriors look to move him.
Fischer also suggests Tyus Jones, Deni Avdija, and Corey Kispert could also be on the move. Jordan Poole is expected to stay put in part due to his high-paying contract.