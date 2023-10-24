NBA rumors: Embiid is Knicks No. 1 priority, Donovan Mitchell wants out, Durant wants Warriors jersey retired
On a very special opening day edition of NBA rumors, the Knicks are focusing on getting Joel Embiid in the near future and more
NBA rumors: Knicks are solely focused on Joel Embiid
As the NBA kicks off, it seems that the Sixers may have to fend off the New York Knicks from getting Joel Embiid to request a trade. According to Keith Pompey, the Knicks are willing to offer R.J. Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson in a trade for the MVP. While Joel Embiid hasn't requested a trade yet, the Sixers are in a very messy situation with James Harden.
With the Harden situation in flames, rumors have started to fly that the Sixers franchise star might leave the team in the coming years. While it will take an Embiid trade request for the Sixers to trade the player, the Knicks are certainly circling the Sixers lot in case a trade request comes out. The Knicks are likely broadcasting their interest with the hope of getting Embiid's attention.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo locked up by the Bucks for the long-term future, the Knicks may be looking to pounce quickly for the next star that becomes available. Of course, the Knicks do not have to be too aggressive due to the fact that one NBA star basically requests a trade once every six months but New York has targeted Embiid for some time and is most definitely better than the everyday all-star that requests a trade.