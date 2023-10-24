NBA rumors: Embiid is Knicks No. 1 priority, Donovan Mitchell wants out, Durant wants Warriors jersey retired
On a very special opening day edition of NBA rumors, the Knicks are focusing on getting Joel Embiid in the near future and more
NBA rumors: Kevin Durant wants his jersey retired
Before facing off against his old team, it seems like Kevin Durant wants his jersey retired by the Warriors. In an interview with Marc J. Spears, Durant said, "Look at the resume. That would warrant me to get a jersey retirement, right?"
It seems that Joe Lacob will honor that request and said, "As long as I am co-chairman of this team, no other player will ever wear No. 35 for the Warriors again." To be quite honest, Kevin Durant deserves his jersey retired by the Warriors. Say what you want about his move to the Warriors, the All-NBA player played several All-NBA seasons with the Warriors.
For a franchise that doesn't have a lot of success outside of this current time period, Durant's time with the Warriors is more than enough to have his jersey retired.