NBA rumors: FIBA star drawing NBA interest, Kerr explains loss, Rockets sign Boban
Let's get the week started with some NBA rumors — taking a look at Artūrs Žagars, Steve Kerr's thoughts on USA's loss to Canada, and a familiar face returning to the Rockets.
NBA rumors: FIBA star drawing interest
Artūrs Žagars is garnering NBA interest after an impressive stint at the FIBA World Cup. This summer, Žagars averaged 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 25 minutes per game. He helped Latvia's national team defeat teams like France, Spain, and Brazil. Even more impressive, in the team's final game against Lithuania, the 23-year-old set a tournament record with 17 assists.
The OKC Thunder's Davis Bertans spoke highly of his teammate and his NBA prospects. Bertans said:
"Everything can happen if you end up at the right place at the right time. He has all the tools to do it. He’s relentless, as you can see. They’re putting their best defender on him every single night, and he still delivers for us."- Davis Bertans on teammate Artūrs Žagars
After a productive summer, sources told Donatas Urbonas of basketnews that, "Some NBA teams are also considering a two-way contract for Žagars." However, according to EuroHoops' Aris Barkas, Žagars is nearing a deal with Fenerbahce, the Turkish powerhouse. He's expected to sign there and play on loan in Lithuania with Wolves BC. Žagars has played professionally in Europe since 2017. All in all, Žagars should have no trouble finding a suitable home in the upcoming season.