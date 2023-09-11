NBA rumors: FIBA star drawing NBA interest, Kerr explains loss, Rockets sign Boban
Let's get the week started with some NBA rumors — taking a look at Artūrs Žagars, Steve Kerr's thoughts on USA's loss to Canada, and a familiar face returning to the Rockets.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumor: Rockets sign Boban
Guess who's back? Boban is back. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 7-foot-3 center agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Houston Rockets. In other words, keep the State Farm and Goldfish commercials coming.
Boban Marjanovich enters his ninth NBA season. Along with the Rockets, Boban has played for the Spurs, Pistons, Clippers, Sixers, and Mavericks. Boban averaged 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in the 2022-23 season with a true shooting percentage of 71%.
Boban is a huge presence in the locker room. As Wojnarowski put it, he's "one of the most popular teammates and marketable players in the league." Last April, Boban was featured in Texas Monthly, where he discussed his leadership role with the Rockets. Boban told Texas Monthly, “Maybe I play less,” he says, “but I can help with advice to the young guys. If you can’t always help on the court, you can help on the side." When you have someone like that in the locker room, his influence and impact are invaluable. Cheers Houston.