NBA rumors: Former GM says Klay's free-agent decision could come down to pride
Bob Myers knows Klay Thompson as well as anyone and the former Warriors GM says pride will be a big factor in contract negotiations.
With the Golden State Warriors falling short in their Play-In Game, all eyes are on Klay Thompson. The 13-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Warriors franchise is set to hit free agency once the postseason ends. For the first time in his career, it looks very possible that he'll end up somewhere else.
What became abundantly clear this past season is that Thompson simply is not the player he once was. He averaged just 17.9 points per game on 43.2/38.7/92.7 splits to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.7 minutes. His numbers across the board excluding his free throw percentage were down from his career averages.
His Play-In performance was as ugly as ever, as the 34-year-old went scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting in 32 minutes of action. It was a rough watch from start to finish.
We know Thompson wants to return and that his teammates want him back, but what do the Warriors want? Sure, they'll almost certainly take him back on team-friendly terms, but Klay might not be open to that. Former Warriors GM Bob Myers who drafted Thompson gave insight into what might influence his decision, per NBC Sports Bay Area.
Former Warriors GM says pride could be ultimate factor in Klay Thompson FA decision
"Klay will stay if he feels like hes been appreciated and paid what is appropriate," Myers explained. "But if he's not, that's the question. “It's always kind of a pride component, because it's not money. People will say, 'Well, Klay Thompson has made all this money.' Fine. But you know what? There's a pride component to it for any professional athlete. So, it's not just the money. He doesn't need any more money for the rest of his life. That's not the point, though. If somebody comes along and doubles the Warriors' offer, things might change."
If the Warriors are offering Klay a contract he deems is worth it, he'll definitely want to come back. If the Warriors offer him the best deal even if it's not what he expected, he'll want to come back. If the Warriors are lowballing him relative to what the rest of the league thinks of him, that's when they'll run into problems.
Thompson had a rough season by his standards but is still a very good player who will generate interest around the league. Popularity aside, he can still shoot the ball at an incredibly high level. 38.7 percent from 3-point range might be low for Klay, but he was hitting them at a well-above-average level while shooting nine per game. There's no doubt that he can be a contributor on a contending team, even if he isn't the star he once was.
There are two questions here. One is whether the Warriors will be willing to meet Thompson's demands. There's a very good chance that teams out there will offer Klay a large multi-year deal. He's 34 years old and his play is in decline. Will the Warriors be willing to give that kind of contract out for a player who might not be close to worth it in a couple of years?
The second one is whether Klay takes any sort of hometown discount to remain in Golden State. How important is it for him to retire a Warrior? How important is it for him to be compensated fairly in his eyes? Pride can be a real factor here. If the Warriors lowball him or give him an offer he deems unfair, he might just end up elsewhere.