NBA rumors: Harden debut set, Batum-76ers update, Wall-Beal reunion in PHX?
- John Wall wants to re-team with Bradley Beal in Phoenix
NBA Rumors: John Wall interested in Bradley Beal reunion with Suns
The Phoenix Suns' guard rotation has been a source of woe to begin the season. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were supposed to form the best backcourt in the West, and maybe one day they will. But, Booker has only played in two of Phoenix's six games due to various lower leg ailments. Beal hasn't made his Phoenix debut yet as he deals with a back problem.
With so much uncertainty around the availability of their star guards, it would not be surprising for Phoenix to consider temporary stopgaps on the free agent market. The flashiest name is probably John Wall, who appeared in 34 games for the Clippers last season. He averaged 11.4 points and 5.7 assists on .408/.303/.681 splits in 22.2 minutes.
In a recent interview with Shams Charania on Run It Back, Wall expressed a desire to join the Suns, citing his strong friendship with Beal dating back to their shared time with the Washington Wizards.
"Me and Brad are still brothers, we still talk a lot... If I could join their team, for sure, I would love that."
It would take mutual interest on the part of Phoenix to make this happen, of course. Wall struggled mightily with his efficiency last season and he's a defensive liability. There is still value in his speed and rim pressure, but Wall's All-Star days are in the rearview mirror.
The Suns' backcourt has mostly run through Eric Gordon and Jordan Goodwin with Booker and Beal sidelined. Kevin Durant can handle his share of playmaking reps, too. Between Gordon's 3-point acumen and Goodwin's defense, there's not much room for Wall to carve out a significant role. The Suns no doubt want to right the ship quickly, and maybe a free agent spark is the best course of action. Wall might not be the right choice, though.