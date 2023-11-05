NBA rumors: Harden debut set, Batum-76ers update, Wall-Beal reunion in PHX?
NBA Rumors: James Harden will make Clippers debut vs. Knicks on Monday
James Harden will make his Los Angeles Clippers debut on Monday, according to Shams Charania. The Clippers will play the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM E.T. — quite the stage for a potential statement game from the former MVP.
The expectation is that Harden will join Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac in the starting lineup.
Ty Lue is one of the game's great coaches. Westbrook has a legitimate boon for the Clippers, pressuring the rim and supplying valuable connective tissue as a playmaker. He's not the superstar he once was, but he can still impact winning with hustle plays and his unique athletic flourishes.
That said... the Clippers are treading on thin ice with this starting five. The spacing is going to be awfully compressed, and it's hard to envision a useful role for Westbrook as the fourth option. Westbrook is a limited off the ball. Harden made efforts to spot-up off of Joel Embiid last season, but he generally doesn't provide much activity away from the ball. Los Angeles' best offense generally comes from Leonard and PG. So, it will be interesting to see how the Clippers can keep everybody well fed.
Los Angeles should attempt to amplify the inherent dynamism of four legitimate ball-handlers, all of whom can generate advantages one-on-one. If Westbrook buys into off-ball movement and Harden vows to jack spot-up 3s at a high clip, maybe it can work. The talent level is undeniable. That said, it's not difficult to imagine the Clippers running into problems as far as ball and player movement are concerned.
Westbrook as the sixth man is the obvious solution, but we will see how long it takes for Los Angeles to consider such a change. Or, maybe everybody actually makes the requisite sacrifices. All these guys are searching for a championship in the twilight of their basketball primes. If that is truly the only goal, some pride will have to be swallowed. The question is, between Harden, Westbrook, and the main duo, who is willing to make those sacrifices? Westbrook and Harden, who claims he was kept "on a leash" in Philadelphia, don't have the best track record as far as sacrificing for the team goes.
We will all find out together on Monday night.