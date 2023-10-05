NBA rumors: Harden finally shows up, Celtics talking Holiday extension, Grizzlies big could miss entire season
- James Harden showed up for 76ers training camp and didn't make a scene
- After trading for Jrue Holiday the Celtics seem ready to sign him to a big extension
- Another surgery for Brandon Clarke could keep him out for the entire season
NBA rumors: Jrue Holiday and the Celtics working on an extension
According to Hoops Rumors, the Celtics have already begun contract talks with Jrue Holiday for next season. Holiday has a player option next season which he will most likely decline in favor of a long-term deal. After giving up many assets to get the defender, it should be expected for the Celtics and Holiday to get a long-term deal together. With a near-max contract likely, the only question will be how long the deal is.
Holiday is a player who is aging and the next contract he signs will most likely be his last major deal. With that in mind, the all-world defender might look for a long-term deal that goes four or five years. Still, the Celtics would be unwise to extend him for quite that long and may find a three-year deal more palatable.
While both parties might have different starting ideas, when it comes to the length of the contract at the end of the day both parties will most likely come to an agreement at some point. At the end of the day, it is likely that the Celtics will end up caving towards Holiday due to the fact that they are the ones who gave up a lot of assets to get him.