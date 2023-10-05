NBA rumors: Harden finally shows up, Celtics talking Holiday extension, Grizzlies big could miss entire season
- James Harden showed up for 76ers training camp and didn't make a scene
- After trading for Jrue Holiday the Celtics seem ready to sign him to a big extension
- Another surgery for Brandon Clarke could keep him out for the entire season
NBA rumors: Brandon Clarke could be out for the entire season
According to ESPN Tim MacMahon, Brandon Clarke could miss the entire season after having a second surgery. Appearing on the Hoop Collective, Clarke had another procedure done on his Achilles and at the very least will most likely not be at complete strength this season. This comes after the Grizzlies have already been hit with suspension to their best player, Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season.
The Grizzlies are coming off a first-round exit against the L.A Lakers. The year before, it seemed like Memphis was the next team up after taking the Warriors to a deep series in the playoffs. Golden State would end up winning the title that season. Last season, Morant made a statement that he was "fine" in the West and was only concerned about the Celtics in the playoffs.
Clearly, that statement did not pay off as the Grizzlies season was way sooner than expected. This is a team that was missing two things last season. The first thing was a lack of veterans that could lead a team that clearly was too young for their own good.
The second thing that was missing from this squad was a lack of big man. With Clarke out for a huge chunk of the season and not being 100 percent for the season even when he comes back, the second issue could be something that is relevant for Memphis once again. Steven Adams is already recovering from a knee injury that will have him sidelined for the first part of the season.