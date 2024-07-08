Hawks passed on Brandon Ingram trade for completely inexplicable reason
By Lior Lampert
Most of the high-profile player movement of the 2024 NBA offseason has already come and gone. Still, the status of a few more stars bears watching, including New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram.
Per Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Scoop B Radio, the Pelicans "want" Ingram -- and the feeling is reportedly mutual. Nevertheless, the two sides remain far apart in contract extension talks, prompting New Orleans to "actively" explore trade destinations.
Ingram is seeking a four-year, $208 million max pact, though the Pelicans have apparently drawn a line in the sand in the $160-180 million range. The significant financial gap presumably puts New Orleans in a difficult position.
One team that was heavily linked to Ingram leading up to free agency was the Atlanta Hawks. Nevertheless, the Pelicans struck a deal with them less than two weeks ago that brought combo guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans, excluding the 26-year-old.
Despite many projecting a swap featuring Murray and Ingram that could help both organizations, the Pelicans forward was ultimately held out of the transaction. According to William Guillory of The Athletic ($), Atlanta chose against adding the 2019-20 Most Improved Player. And while that may be fathomable, the logic behind the decision-making process is puzzling.
The Hawks passed on a Brandon Ingram trade because they didn't want to trade a center
Understandably, Guillory cites the Hawks didn't have much appetite for paying Ingram after acquiring him. However, the Pelicans beat writer added that Atlanta didn't want to move "either of its top two centers" -- Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu.
Choosing to hang onto Okongwu is reasonable. He is only 23, can block the rim and is becoming an improved three-point shooter. His skill set, age and the fact that he will begin a four-year, $61.98 million extension he signed in 2023 make him a worthwhile asset. But why not part ways with Capela, who is entering the final season of his current contract?
Following the departure of veteran big man Jonas Valančiūnas this summer, the Pelicans need to bolster their frontcourt. With Okongwu seemingly the long-term solution for the Hawks, why not reroute Capela?
Even if the Hawks aren't interested in keeping Ingram, he'd be a rental who would allow the Okongwu to step into a starting role. Additionally, it would enable them to evaluate the former's fit alongside All-Star floor general Trae Young before concluding anything. Regardless, Atlanta had been shopping Capela. Why not turn his expiring salary into taking a flier on a proven commodity?
In 2023-24, Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game with .492/.355/.801 shooting splits.