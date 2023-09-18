NBA rumors: Heat fans shouldn't get their hopes up, Celtics guard is big mad, new Pelicans injury
In today's NBA rumors, one insider says the Heat shouldn't get their hopes up, Malcolm Brogdon is angry with the Celtics and the Pelicans are dealing with a new injury.
NBA rumors: Brian Windhorst says the Trail Blazers aren't close to a trade
Appearing on the Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst said the Trail Blazers are nowhere near close to trading Lillard to the Miami Heat. He adds that maybe "there will be a deal between now and then" but it is unlikely unless things start to change. This Damian Lillard saga has lasted all offseason with the Trail Blazers unwilling to trade the All-NBA player to the Heat and him not willing to entertain going anywhere else.
Talks between the two sides have been dead for weeks and it seems like the NBA season will start with Lillard still on the Blazers. Windhorst has said that the Trail Blazers have wanted the Heat's assets to include more picks in any potential Damian Lillard trade. Miami can offer plenty of draft picks if they are able to get a separate agreement with the Thunder where they release the protections on the 2025 pick that the Heat owes to them.
After adding a high combination of picks and swaps, the Heat could add Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson (whose salary is non-guaranteed in the last year of his deal making him an expiring contract next season), Tyler Herro, and sweeteners to make the deal work. The only other obstacle to making this deal work would be the fact that Herro does not fit with top draft pick Scoot Henderson.
Due to the fact that Herro is owed long-term money, this would most likely force a third team in the deal. The Nets have been explored as a third team but it seems they would need draft picks to take on Herro. Of course, an easier way to get a deal would be offering Kyle Lowry instead.
Still, it would not be wise to have Herro's long-term money due to the amount of money that the Heat would be spending in that position. This would end up having huge luxury tax complications. Even though a deal has multiple pathways to get done, it doesn't seem likely anytime soon, with the Heat and the Trail Blazers both refusing to cave into the other demands.