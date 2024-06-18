NBA Rumors: Heat 'undecided' on Jimmy Butler, 76ers worst-case free agent, Clint Capela suitors
The NBA Finals are done which means the offseason has officially arrived. Teams can already negotiate with their own free agents, so expect the developments to come fast and furious in the weeks ahead. We are eight days out from the NBA Draft, then the free agent floodgates open shortly thereafter.
It's the best time of year for basketball folks, honestly. The air is ripe with possibility — your favorite team hasn't completely screwed up the summer yet! So, open your freezer, unwrap an ice-cold treat to cool the mid-June heat, and recite the words that defined a generation — anything's possible with Popsicle.
That is the energy we all need this offseason. Here are a few NBA rumors to get your afternoon started on the right foot.
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies, Bulls among teams interested in Hawks' Clint Capela
The Atlanta Hawks are expected to trade half the roster at this point. Clint Capela is an obvious candidate to switch teams. He is entering the final year of his contract, worth $22.3 million. Assuming the Hawks aren't in the market to match salaries for a star, Capela can probably return a decent asset or two on his own. Onyeka Okongwu is ready for a promotion and the Hawks are connected to two 7-footers (Donovan Clingan and Alex Sarr) as potential options with the No. 1 pick.
At 30 years old, Capela is no longer in his prime. The Hawks' defense suffered last season as Capela lost a step. Factor in the expiring nature of his contract, and it's not like the Hawks are going to receive a massive haul. Still, even a modest return is worthwhile. The writing has been on the wall for a while, and the Hawks simply need to clear out minutes for younger (and probably better) options in the frontcourt.
Capela is not a complete zero, though, and teams are expected to line up around the block for a chance to acquire the Swiss big man. According to Matt Moore of The Action Network (the source of all these delectable rumors), at least four teams have expressed interest in Capela. The Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, and Washington Wizards are all in the mix.
That's an intriguing group of teams. Memphis and New Orleans are rather obvious fits. The Grizzlies lost Steven Adams to a trade last season and the Pelicans are about to lose Jonas Valanciunas to free agency. Capela is a cleaner fit for the Griz, replacing Adams' trademark screen-setting and rebounding presence, but the Pels need size and shot-blocking, too.
The Bulls are a bit of a head-scratcher, but that's always the case with Chicago. Giving Capela $22.3 million to back up Nikola Vucevic is a questionable allocation of financial resources, but hey, he's an upgrade over Andre Drummond. The Bulls have gotten a lot of mileage from their backup center spot in recent years.
Washington needs rim protection and rebounding. Capela is a great fit in a vacuum, but he's a 30-year-old expiring vet. The Wizards aren't anywhere close to contending and are probably going to draft a 7-footer in a week. So, Capela is a fine backup and veteran mentor, but perhaps their resources are better spent elsewhere.
NBA Rumors: 76ers connected to Miles Bridges as free agent Plan B
The Philadelphia 76ers have been connected on some level of all of the offseason's splashy targets. Paul George, Jimmy Butler, heck, even LeBron James. Daryl Morey is a dedicated star-hunter and he won't let the constraints of the new CBA prevent him from stockpiling as much talent as possible. It's how he rolls.
That said, the Sixers need contingency plans if their more ambitious goals fall through. Aside from re-signing Kelly Oubre and De'Anthony Melton. One potential option, per The Action Network, is Miles Bridges. The phrasing of the report is telling — the Sixers are "also" interested in Bridges, after mentions of George and Butler as "high-profile targets." It sure sounds like Bridges is Plan B, or C, or Z if the Sixers can't purge their cap space on more accomplished stars.
This is a pretty dark timeline for Philadelphia fans to ponder. Bridges comes with a bad reputation off the court, having missed the entire 2022-23 season following charges of felony domestic violence. Frankly, the on-court value isn't terribly high either. We have seen NBA teams turn a blind eye to off-court transgressions in the name of talent before — it's a frustratingly common occurrence, actually — but this is the sort of signing that weighs on the conscience of an entire fanbase. There is no silver lining.
Bridges averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists last season on .462/.349/.825 splits. Those are undeniably impressive numbers, but Bridges is a lackluster defender whose scoring often felt like empty calories for a bad Hornets team. Morey has a strong track record of elevating unwanted talent from bad situations — see: Kelly Oubre — but Bridges won't be available on a minimum contract. He will have an actual market, and he's just not worth a serious long-term investment from a team that considers itself a serious contender.
It's hard to overstate how much the Sixers should not do this. It's one thing to strike out on Paul George and Jimmy Butler, but it's another to stoop to the level of giving Bridges a contract and a major platform on a "winner."
NBA Rumors: Heat 'undecided' on giving Jimmy Butler his max extension
The Miami Heat are in a difficult position this summer. Jimmy Butler is eligible for a two-year, $113 million max extension that carries through his age-38 season. After two NBA Finals appearances, Butler certainly has the clout to demand such a commitment from the Heat front office. He has been the face of the franchise, a beacon of hope after LeBron left the Heat hanging all those years ago.
And yet, it's fair to be concerned about the implications of that contract. Butler has already shown signs of decline and he's a regular on the Heat injury report. Butler famously coasts through the regular season, and his skill set — that of a playmaking wing who shies away from the 3-point line — won't necessarily age well.
At least two teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors, have reported interest in signing Butler to his desired contract. If the Heat don't want to pay Butler, he is expected to request a trade. The 34-year-old wants to remain in Miami, but he also wants to secure one last payday before he exits the prime of his career. It's a pivotal decision for Pat Riley and the Heat brain trust.
According to The Action Network, Miami is currently "undecided in their front office" about whether or not to match a max offer from Philadelphia. Butler is still under contract, to be clear, but he is known for making his displeasure public when relationships sour. If the Heat aren't willing to hand Butler a well-deserved bag, odds are the six-time All-Star retaliates — loudly.
It's hard to imagine Butler leaving the comforts of South Beach, an area he has embraced with open arms ever since his arrival. But, the prospects of max money and re-teaming with BFF Joel Embiid is probably pretty appealing if the Heat decide to get cheap.