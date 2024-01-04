NBA rumors: Insider shares the two things Zach LaVine has to prove for a trade
If Zach LaVine wants to move on from Chicago, he has to prove he's capable of doing these two things.
By Kdelaney
It's no secret Zach LaVine wasn't thrilled with the Chicago Bulls' 4-7 start this season. It's also public knowledge that, for the first time, LaVine didn't shoot down trade speculation when asked about it by reporters. As a result, eyebrows were raised around the league, many wondering aloud, "Is there actually a market for Zach LaVine?" Well, according to an insider, there could be. However, before the Bulls can find a team to take on LaVine's contract, LaVine must first prove two things.
The importance of winning games and staying healthy for Zach Lavine
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, two things have to happen for the Bulls and for Zach LaVine "to even have a chance at a trade at the deadline." "He's gotta show teams that he's healthy," Wojnarowski explained. "And he has to show them that he can impact winning." Now, the 28-year-old Zach LaVine has been sidelined for a little over a month due to a foot injury. However, with LaVine out of the lineup, the Bulls are 10-8. Their offense has flourished. They're a very different team with LaVine off the court and it's undeniable. This, of course, is not doing the Bulls any favors when it comes to LaVine's marketability.
The Bulls don't intend to rebuild, according to Wojnarowski. In fact, Woj believes the Bulls "would like to find a deal for him. And they'd like to get something back." However, in the eyes of the almighty Woj, even that might be asking too much. "They may, in the end, just have to be glad they can find a team that will take on his contract," Wojnarowski explained. Considering LaVine is just beginning the second season of his five-year, $215 million contract, a team will have to take him on with just under $200 million left on his contract - a steep price for someone who hasn't taken the court all December.
The UCLA product has averaged 21.0 points, 3.4 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 18 games so far this season. He shoots 44.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from deep. His 51-point outing against the Detroit Pistons is tied for the third most points scored in a single game by a player this season. LaVine is expected to return against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, Jan. 5. All in all, provided he comes prepared, Chicago could still benefit from LaVine's return.