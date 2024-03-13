NBA rumors: Jamahl Mosley contract, Julius Randle hints at return, Gabe Vincent/Jarred Vanderbilt injury news
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt Lakers injury updates
Trailing the Phoenix Suns by 2.5 games for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t be welcoming positive reinforcements at a more opportune time.
Head coach Darvin Ham told reporters on Tuesday that point guard Gabe Vincent has been cleared for non-contact on-court work, per Khobi Price of The Southern California News Group.
Vincent hasn’t played since Dec. 20 after suffering a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery, appearing in five games for the Lakers in 2023-24 after signing a three-year, $33 million contract with Los Angeles this past offseason after playing an integral role in the Miami Heat’s run to the NBA Finals last season. While he’s yet to take contact, the fact that he's cleared to return to the court suggests Vincent could be back in action soon.
However, Ham’s tune on wing Jarred Vanderbilt wasn’t as optimistic.
Vanderbilt has been sidelined since Feb. 1 due to a left foot sprain but has yet to receive the green light to engage in on-court activities, Ham told the media. A defensive specialist, the Lakers miss Vanderbilt’s versatility as a player who can guard virtually any position.
Sitting at 36-30, the Lakers are in ninth place in the West but have time to climb the standings, and the impending returns of Vincent and Vanderbilt will only help their cause.