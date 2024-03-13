NBA rumors: Jamahl Mosley contract, Julius Randle hints at return, Gabe Vincent/Jarred Vanderbilt injury news
By Lior Lampert
The New York Knicks have an 8-10 record since Julius Randle suffered a dislocated right shoulder in the closing stages of their blowout victory against the Miami Heat on Jan. 27. Before that, the Knicks were the hottest team in January, winning 13 of their first 15 games to ring in the new year.
It’s become increasingly clear that New York needs their All-Star big man to be considered a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. But minimal updates regarding his status and potential return have surfaced -- until his recent Instagram post.
“It is what you think it is” followed by emojis, Randle captioned.
The Knicks have been banged up in recent weeks, which has not only hurt their chances of securing a top-three seed in the East but put them in danger of falling out of the top-six entirely and being relegated to Play-In status, leading the seventh-place Indiana Pacers by 1.5 games.
Randle has averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor through 46 games played this season, and the Knicks have sorely missed the offensive firepower and playmaking prowess he possesses during his absence.
Two-way wing OG Anunoby, who has been out since Jan. 27 due to an elbow injury that required surgery, will return for the Knicks on Tuesday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.
New York seems to be getting healthy at the right time as they prepare for the stretch run.