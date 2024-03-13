NBA rumors: Jamahl Mosley contract, Julius Randle hints at return, Gabe Vincent/Jarred Vanderbilt injury news
- Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic reach contract extension
- Knicks Julius Randle hints at potential return
- Gabe Vincent/Jarred Vanderbilt injury news
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Magic, Jamahl Mosley reach four-year extension
The Orlando Magic have announced that the team has reached a four-year contract extension with head coach Jamahl Mosley amid a remarkable turnaround campaign for the franchise.
“Jamahl [Mosley] and his staff have done a tremendous job not only this season, but since we hired him back in 2021,” Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said. “His preparation, work ethic, ability to connect with the players, and passion he brings to the job every day brings positive results, both on the court and off. We are very happy to have Jamahl lead the Magic for years to come,” Weltman added.
Mosley has been instrumental in the Magic’s rebuild, particularly the team’s defense, and will have an opportunity to continue to see his vision through the 2027-28 season. Orlando currently ranks fourth in the NBA in defensive efficiency (1.082) this season.
Orlando won 22 games in Mosley’s first year at the helm in 2021-22, increasing their win count to 34 the following year. This season, the Magic have already surpassed their total from 2022-23, winning 37 games with 17 more to play.
Sitting at 37-28 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, Mosley has the Magic in position to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20.