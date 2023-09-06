NBA rumors: James Harden calls bombshell ESPN report 'lies'
James Harden reacts to ESPN's recent report that said he was "pouting" after not being named an All-Star last season.
By Kdelaney
It's been a busy summer for James Harden. He requested a trade. He made a big splash on social media after publicly calling Sixers owner Daryl Morey a liar. Now, James Harden, purveyor of truth, is after ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said in her latest report that Harden was eligible for a four-year, $210 million contract if he declined his $35.6 million player option and became a free agent. Harden expected a contract in that range but had no leverage. The Rockets he eyed hired Ime Udoka and suddenly one of Harden's strongest suitors closed their doors.
As a result, Harden started scrambling. It didn't help that the Sixers stopped taking his calls. So, before the June 30 deadline, James Harden decided to exercise his $35.6 million player option and ask for a trade, a move that shocked the Sixers.
What did James Harden accuse Ramona Shelburne of lying about?
The same report mentions how Harden traveled separately to Miami, with permission from the front office to enjoy the nightlife. However, what caught Harden's attention was Shelburne's take on his absence from the All-Star game last season.
"The first hint that Harden's 'sacrifice' wasn't being appreciated, much less rewarded in the way he hoped, came in late January when he wasn't voted to be an All-Star. Harden, who had made 10 consecutive All-Star games, was dismayed at the snub, sources said."
Sources said NBA commissioner Adam Silver was prepared to name James Harden as an injury replacement. All Harden had to do was give assurances that he would show up and play in the game. According to Shelburne, "Days went by without Harden's answer. He was pouting." As a result, Silver named Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as the replacement for Kevin Durant.
ESPN posted this four hours ago.
Below the post with 612 likes and counting is a comment from James Harden that simply states, "Lies." The beard strikes again. All in all, it'll be excting to see how this plays out for Harden and the Sixers.