NBA Rumors: James Harden reporting to camp won’t stop trade wars with 76ers
James Harden is returning to the Philadelphia 76ers in an unhappy mood after missing the start of training camp. And things could get even uglier between the two.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James Harden is reporting to the Philadelphia 76ers training camp in Colorado. That, however, won't be the end of any drama between the former NBA MVP who has been seeking a trade from the Sixers.
Wojnarowski has speculated that Harden will start to make things difficult for the team as they begin to prepare for the 2023-24 NBA season. For what seems like all offseason, Harden has wanted to go to the Los Angeles Clippers, trying to force a trade from Philadelphia. He was unable to go as a free agent due to the fact that LA is well over the cap, thus leading to his decision to re-sign with Philly.
Unlike the Damian Lillard situation, however, it's hard to see any other teams make serious offers in trading for Harden. After all, he is an aging star in this league who wants a max contract. The only reason the Clippers are interested in trading for him is the pending free agency for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after this year. If they fail to make a deep playoff run, both stars could bolt.
NBA Rumors: James Harden reporting to 76ers camp won't stop messy divorce
Due to the messy situation that both sides are heading towards, the Clippers' position has gotten a lot better. It's also pretty easy for the Clippers to make a deal with the Sixers as they are the only team heavily interested in trading for him.
In theory, LA could offer a number of different role players' expiring contracts, middle-tier young players, and one first-round pick to get a deal done for Harden.
Part of the reason for the drama between Harden and the 76ers, specifically Daryl Morey, has been Philadelphia's insistence on getting a quality return. They have reportedly wanted multiple first-rounders from the Clippers, but LA has been unwilling to offload that draft capital in a deal for the All-Star guard.
At the end of the day, though, it makes sense for the Clippers to wait. They hold all of the leverage in this situation and, as Harden plans to make the 76ers more uncomfortable as he reports to camp, they might be more willing to accept a sunk cost.