NBA rumors: Jarrett Allen has played his way off the trade market
As the Cavaliers try to fight for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, it seems like their starting center has played his way off the market.
As the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to fend off trade rumors for their star Donovan Mitchell, it seems like their starting center has played his way off the trade market. According to NBA insider Marc Stein via his substack, Jarrett Allen has played his way off the trade market for the foreseeable future.
“The Cavaliers, per Haynes, likewise have no interest in fielding trade interest in Jarrett Allen leading up to the Feb. 8 deadline.”
The Cavs are currently fighting for home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. The franchise made a big move in trading for Donovan Mitchell two offseasons ago but the franchise lost in the first round of the playoffs last season to a squad that Mitchell reportedly wanted to go to. In addition to the star not committing to the franchise long-term, this has caused many pundits to wonder whether he will stay with the squad.
Allen has been a double-double machine for the Cavs this season which has been part of the reason that Cleveland has been able to compete for home-court advantage even though Evan Mobley and Darius Garland have been missing time. With all of this in mind, can Cavs fans be optimistic about their future?
Should Cleveland Cavaliers fans be optimistic about their future?
To be quite honest, Cleveland basketball fans should be cautiously optimistic about the team's future. No matter if Mitchell ends up leaving in a season or two, the squad still has a lot of good young rising players. Yes, the squad doesn't have a lot of tradable draft picks and will only get some picks if Mitchell ends up getting traded but the team still has a young core that is growing.
Things could also change for the Cavs if Allen plays a lot better than he did in last season's playoffs. Despite having the best star during the series, Cleveland lost to the New York Knicks last season because they were unable to rebound the ball. If the veteran center is able to play like the way he has this regular season, it's hard to see a world where the Cavs have this kind of problem in the first round.