NBA rumors: Jerami Grant a Lakers option, new comp for Cooper Flagg, Grizzlies sign breakout Olympics star
- Jerami Grant-Lakers connection
- Incoming Duke star Cooper Flagg compared to former NBA All-Star
- Memphis Grizzlies take flier on breakout Olympics star
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies sign Japan's breakout Olympics star, Yuki Kawamura
The Memphis Grizzles and Japanese Olympic breakout sensation Yuki Kawamura agreed on an Exhibit 10 contract.
The Yokohama B-Corsairs, Kawamura's current team, broke the news in an official statement.
Per the announcement, Kawamura "is scheduled" to sign with the Grizzlies in September, hoping to land a "permanent contract for the NBA 2024-25 season."
At 5-foot-8, 159 pounds, Kawamura is a bit undersized for the Association -- to put it kindly. Nonetheless, he's dominated the Japanese B.League, averaging 20.9 points and 8.0 assists per game this past season and winning 2022-23 MVP.
At the Paris Olympics, Kawamura logged a historic performance against France on Tuesday, almost willing Japan to a massive upset victory.
For those unfamiliar with Exhibit 10 deals, they're non-guaranteed pacts that can become a two-way deal. These contracts assure that a player can earn a bonus salary as high as $77,500 if waived before the regular season. However, one must spend no less than 60 days with their squad's G League affiliate.
Considering Kawamura is only 23, the Grizzlies are taking a low-cost flier on an accomplished international guard.
NBA Rumors: Cooper Flagg draws comparisons to former All-Star
Front offices around the NBA certainly took note of the viral clips of a 17-year-old Cooper Flagg dismantling Team USA during pre-Olympic training.
Committed to Duke for the upcoming college basketball season, Flagg will be a one-and-done prospect. Many draft analysts, including FanSided's Christopher Kline, project him as the first overall pick in the 2025 draft.
At 6-foot-9, 205 pounds, Flagg is an athletic specimen with an intriguing skill set. His two-way prowess and positional versatility have drawn comparisons to former All-Star wing Andrei Kirilenko.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that a league executive and two NBA scouts see shades of Kirilenko in Flagg.
"Flagg is like Kirilenko," one talent evaluator told Scotto. "He’s very impactful defensively, can guard multiple positions, and is a great weak-side shot blocker. He makes plays for others in the halfcourt and transition."
"Many scouts have compared Flagg to Kirilenko, and I think that’s a fair assessment," the exec told Scotto.
Kirilenko is a three-time All-Defensive forward. Like Flagg, he had a propensity for swatting shots, demonstrated by his league-leading 3.3 blocks per game in 2004-05. Moreover, both give you a little bit of everything -- playmaking, rebounding, and respectable three-point shooting.
Kirilenko may feel like a low bar for someone like Flagg, who many consider a generational talent. But the Russian had a successful 13-year career with the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.
NBA Rumors: 'A lot of smoke' around Lakers and Jerami Grant
This offseason has been uneventful for the Los Angeles Lakers -- to put it kindly.
Everyone is waiting for the Lakers to make a splash move this summer, though nothing has materialized. However, intel from Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer during an episode of Ball Don't Lie suggests Los Angeles has an option to explore.
Goodwill notes Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian recently stating he'd be "surprised" if the Portland Trail Blazers don'ttrade either Jerami Grant or Anfernee Simons.
With that in mind, Goodwill and Fischer ponder the idea of Grant joining the Lakers. The two mention how the Blazers forward has been on Los Angeles' "radar." However, Portland's apparent asking price may put a wrench in things.
Fentress said the Blazers want two first-round picks in exchange for Grant. Unfortunately, that may too steep of a cost for a Lakers franchise with minimal future assets, especially considering the 30-year-old has a bloated salary.
Los Angeles acquiring Grant would put them in a tricky long-term financial position to upgrade the roster. The two-way veteran is entering the second year of a five-year, $160 contract he signed with Portland last July. Additionally, the Lakers would diminish their draft equity to dangle in future negotiations.
But after seeing 39-year-old LeBron James and All-NBA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis tearing up the Paris Olympics, making an all-in move makes sense. Lead exec Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles brass owe it to their superstar duo to field a legitimate title contender. While Grant isn't a world-beater, he undoubtedly improves the roster.
Grant averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists with .451/.402/.817 shooting splits across 54 games for the Blazers in 2023-24.