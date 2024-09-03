NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler dark horse, Julius Randle trade value, Hawks' Trae Young problem
- Trae Young is still on the Hawks for a damning reason
- Julius Randle supposedly has a sky-high trade market
- Jimmy Butler has a secret love affair with another NBA franchise
The NBA offseason has been quieter than usual lately, but we have some new scuttlebutt on this gorgeous Labor Day. It happens to involve a few bonafide All-Stars who could be on the move sooner than later. If you thought the 2023-24 season was a movie, buckle in, folks. We are in for one hell of a sequel.
Here are the latest NBA rumors to get you through the long weekend.
NBA Rumors: Hawks didn't trade Trae Young because the market is dead
The Atlanta Hawks underwent major changes this summer, trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans and lucking into the No. 1 overall pick, which they used on French wing Zaccharie Risacher. For now, it seems as though Atlanta's offseason maneuvering is at an end. We know the core pieces (Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Risacher) and we know the chopping block residents (Clint Capela, Bodgan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter).
According the latest intel from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, however, the Hawks almost went into full rebuild mode. He contends that Trae Young is only on the Hawks roster because Atlanta couldn't field better offers.
That is certainly noteworthy. The narrative around Atlanta this summer was that either Young or Murray would change teams. The latter obviously ended up on the move, with Atlanta receiving a healthy package of young talent and picks in exchange for the former All-Star. Trading Young would've signaled a complete teardown, which is a bit hard to fathom.
Atlanta doesn't currently own its 2025 first-round pick after trading it to the San Antonio Spurs. Ironically, that was the trade that brought Dejounte to ATL in the first place. Trading Young without A) getting another All-Star back or B) receiving their own 2025 pick in return would be a significant risk. It almost wouldn't make sense. The Hawks cannot tank this season, so they might as well try to field a contender.
That is probably why Young is still on the team. Maybe Atlanta could've pivoted to a different contending apparatus — Brandon Ingram has captured the imagination of some, while Mikal Bridges became available once upon a time — but dealing Young for prospects and picks would leave Atlanta in a tricky spot. Especially if the offers aren't on par with Young's value.
Say what you will about Young's defense or his perceived impetuousness, but he's one of the absolute best offensive engines in the NBA. His ability to generate scoring opportunities, both for himself and for teammates, is matched by very few. He's a pick-and-roll savant and a stupid dynamic pull-up shooting threat.
Other teams would be smart to up their offers if Young is actually available.
NBA Rumors: Julius Randle is 'extraordinarily tradable' despite contract uncertainty
The New York Knicks made a shocking trade for Mikal Bridges this summer, completing their Villanova quartet and striking fear into the hearts of Eastern Conference contenders. OG Anunoby also re-signed, while the new Jalen Brunson contract allows the Knicks to maintain flexibility for future high-profile additions.
Also welcomed back into the mix is two-time All-Star Julius Randle, who observed the Knicks' 2024 postseason run from the bench after season-ending shoulder surgery. Randle was out of sight and out of mind for New York's stretch run, which makes it a bit difficult to envision his reintegration with the current core. Brunson found a new level last spring. Bridges is a legitimate No. 2 scorer on the wing. So, how does Randle fit into the picture?
Maybe he doesn't. For all his accolades and his undeniable stats, Randle's is a stylistic oddity. He commands a lot of oxygen offensively and the Knicks only have so much basketball to go around. He's a uniquely prolific playmaker for his position, but Randle can also stop the ball and muck up halfcourt sets. With Brunson as the primary on-ball engine and several plus shooters and connectors in his orbit, there's not much need for Randle.
So, the latest update from ESPN's Brian Windhorst ought to intrigue the Knicks fandom. Evidently, Randle is viewed as "extraordinarily tradable" despite long-term uncertainty regarding his contract.
Randle has a $31 million player option on his contract for the 2025-26 campaign. As the NBA's cap ceiling balloons, Windhorst believes that Randle should opt out. That means he could function as an expiring contract in 2024-25. At worst, a potential trade suitor would acquire two years of Randle at or below market value.
"Because of that $29 million salary, he is extraordinarily tradable," Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective. "The Knicks still do have a couple of first-round picks that they can move."
It's an enticing thought for New York fans. Randle's singular play style and potential incompatibility with certain stars could limit his trade market, but at a certain point, the favorable salary and his high volume of production are undeniable. If the right major upgrade becomes available, don't be surprised if the Knicks pull off another blockbuster.
NBA Rumors: Nets emerge as potential landing spot for Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler enters the final season of his current contract without an extension from the Miami Heat. Pat Riley went out of his way to question the merits of extending Butler this summer, casting real doubt upon the All-Star's future in South Beach. Miami has the assets to build a new future around Bam Adebayo. For as excellent as Butler has been, he's 34, he doesn't shoot 3s, and he's never healthy for 82 games.
This season is a prime opportunity for Miami to jump ship before it's too late. If the Heat aren't scorching hot out of the gate, there could be an incentive to open up the trade market and earnestly consider a change. The Heat shut down trade talks this summer, but the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers were among the contenders with reported interest.
Now, a new team joins the fray. Only, the interest stems from Butler this time, which could be important when charting his future. Jimmy has a very strong personality and he tends to let bad vibes fester. Any team adding Butler will want to make sure he is satisfied.
According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Butler "likes" the Brooklyn Nets and is inclined to test the 2025 free agency market unless he can get a max contract from the Heat in advance. The latter seems unlikely at this stage, so Butler is going to test the market, and odds are another team will put up the money to challenge Miami. Perhaps it's Brooklyn.
The Nets are a strange fit after trading Mikal Bridges and slamming the reset button. On paper, Brooklyn should spent at least a couple seasons in tank mode, targeting the likes of Cooper Flagg and A.J. Dybantsa. However, if Jimmy Buckets comes knocking and offers Brooklyn a full-blown superstar to build around, that could be too tempting to pass up.
We know the Nets tried to contend with Bridges and pushed that partnership to its logical conclusion. Butler is a far better No. 1 than Bridges. Surround him with an elite rim protector and rim-runner, a la Nic Claxton, and a solid supporting cast, and suddenly the Nets are threatening 'Heat North' status. It's a fun thought exercise, at the very least.