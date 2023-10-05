NBA rumors: Jimmy Butler reveals another reason he doesn't like the Bucks
Jimmy Butler is happy for Damian Lillard, but not for Milwaukee Bucks first-year head coach Adrian Griffin.
By Kdelaney
During media day, Jimmy Butler was asked if he was disappointed that the Miami Heat missed out on Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. Butler said, "No, not at all. I'm happy for both of those guys. I'm more pissed off that he went to Milwaukee cause he went to Adrian Griffin's team. Everybody knows I dont like him at all. Since my Chicago days."
Although Butler said this with an impressively deadpan expression, this statement should not be taken at face value. Butler has previously spoken very highly of Adrian Griffin. Butler and Griffin have a long-standing relationship. Griffin was an assistant coach with the Bulls from 2010-2015, and Butler spent his first six seasons in Chicago. In fact, after Butler won the 2014-15 Most Improved Player Award, Butler credited Griffin with making him the player he is. During his acceptance speech, Jimmy said:
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler playfully targets Bucks coach
"All my coaches had a lot to do with it, but I think Adrian Griffin had a lot because he had to deal with me being unbearable because i was a rookie and i wanted to play. I beat him one-on-one alot my rookie year and he still cant beat me to this day. But, I think he has a lot to do with who I am."
In the past Butler has also gifted Griffin a Rolex and even a handwritten letter, per Erik Horne. Ultimately, it's safe to say that Butler and Griffin are friends and there's definitely still some camaraderie there. Butler concluded his statement with, "I'm happy for Milwaukee. They got better, so it gives us an opportunity to be better."
The Heat are scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 30th, a matchup that can't come soon enough.