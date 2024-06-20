Joel Embiid is not going to be pleased with Paul George-Sixers update
Joel Embiid wants the Philadelphia 76ers to splash serious free agency cash this summer to build a contender around him. At 30 years of age, there's no time to waste for the All-Star center.
Paul George is one player slated to hit free agency that could catapult Philadelphia up the Eastern Conference standings. The Sixers can take advantage of Tyrese Maxey's low cap hold to yield max space on the free agent market. That combination has caused many NBA observers to link George with a move to Philadelphia.
Unfortunately, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Sixers interest in the prolific forward has already waned before the free-agent market has had an opportunity to heat up. Instead, Philadelphia officials plan to focus their attention on other free agents and the upcoming NBA Draft.
76ers reportedly bail on plan to pursue Clippers star Paul George
Passing on George might be the right long-term plan for the franchise but that might not sit well with the team's best player. Embiid has not been afraid to put public pressure on his front office to arm him with the surrounding talent required to be an immediate championship contender. The hulking center's own impending free agency heaps even more pressure on Philadelphia to meet his demands.
In fairness to general manager Daryl Morey and his staff, it's possible this news is a reaction to hearing that George isn't anxious to leave the Clippers. He is a West Coast native who engineered his own move to Los Angeles back in 2019. The idea of him re-signing with the Clippers by declining the player option, to continue playing alongside Kawhi Leonard might sound better to him than taking his talents to the City of Brotherly Love to partner with Embiid.
If George is really off the table, expect the 76ers to turn their attention to the trade market to land a star capable of helping Embiid realize his title aspirations immediately. That will require Philadelphia to part with valuable draft capital to make a deal happen but this is a franchise clearly in win now mode.
The 76ers' future should crystalize soon but the news that George may not be involved muddies it for the time being. The pressure is on everyone in Philadelphia to execute an offseason plan capable of keeping Embiid content.