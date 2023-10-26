NBA Rumors: KD wants roster input, Harden security check, Carlisle extended
NBA Rumors: Security stops James Harden from joining 76ers' flight
James Harden arrived at the Philadelphia 76ers' practice facility on Wednesday prepared to travel with the team for Thursday's opening night game in Milwaukee. Harden was gone the previous 10 days to handle a personal matter, which the team excused him for.
According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, team officials told Harden it would be better to stay in Philadelphia to ramp up for the team's home opener on Sunday, rather than accompanying the group on a two-game road trip. Harden thought it was more a suggestion than a mandate, so he showed up to the team plane with his bags packed... only to get turned away by security.
"After practice, Harden arrived at the fixed-base operator airport to board the team flight, but he was stopped by a security official who notified him that he was not permitted to accompany the team, sources say."
Nick Nurse and GM Elton Brand talked to Harden and essentially told him to stick to the plan. Harden planned to ramp up with assistant coach Rico Hines, his normal workout trainer, on the road trip, but Philadelphia will have Harden work out with G-League players and a different trainer at the practice facility instead.
It's not exactly egregious for the Sixers to ask Harden to stay back and ramp up in the quietude of Camden, but there has to be better communication between player and team here. Even with all the circumstances at play, this is a bad look for the Sixers. It lends very little credibility to the idea that Philadelphia is not at least partially responsible for the uncomfortable conflict the franchise finds itself embroiled in.
Harden was reportedly "frustrated," but he left the airport without further incident. On the surface, Harden has been a good sport despite his ongoing desire to leave the franchise and, with trade talks stalling, he probably hasn't played his last game in a Sixers uniform. The 10-day absence was curious, but Harden deserves the benefit of the doubt until there is more concrete reporting on the matter — or, depending on the nature of things, he deserves his privacy.
It will only get more uncomfortable from here on out, but Harden is still a Sixer — even if he's momentarily on the no-fly list.