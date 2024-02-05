NBA rumors: Killian Hayes trade request, Tobias Harris buzz, Mavs deadline wishlist
- Killian Hayes has requested a trade and the world keeps turning
- With Joel Embiid out there is buzz around Tobias Harris as a rising trade target
- Exactly what the Dallas Mavericks are looking for at the trade deadline
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Tobias Harris buzz
Following the devastating news that Joel Embiid will miss “an extended period of time,” per ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers’ outlook on the 2023-24 campaign was altered. With that said, their approach to this year’s trade deadline could also change as a result.
With Embiid’s timeline looking murky, at best, could the 76ers be willing to make moves in preparation for next season?
Tobias Harris has been a popular name in trade rumors dating back to December according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic (subscription required). Set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, Harris’ expiring $39.2 million contract is an attractive asset for teams looking to shed payroll. He’s also still a productive player on the court and a reliable veteran shooter.
In 44 games played, Harris is averaging 17.9 points while shooting a career-high 51.2 percent from the floor and 34.4 from beyond the arc paired with six rebounds, 3.2 assists, and one steal per game.
Per Edwards, one team that continues to be linked to Harris is the Detroit Pistons, where the forward spent three seasons with the franchise from 2016-2018. However, Edwards notes that the Pistons “are more likely to go after Harris in the summer using cap space,” noting that Detroit is skeptical to trade assets for a player they can sign via free agency.
If the 76ers don’t believe that Harris is a part of their long-term plan, they could look to turn him and some of the draft capital they received as part of the trade that sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers into a potential core player who is under contract for the foreseeable future.
Alternatively, they could keep Harris’ expiring contract for themselves and have the financial flexibility to make a splash move in free agency this offseason.