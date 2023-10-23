NBA rumors: Klay Thompson to free agency, Jordan Poole's trash talk problem, Lakers starters set
NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson and Warriors remain 'far apart' on contract extension
Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have a "significant gap" in contract extension talks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Right now, "current signs" point toward Thompson entering the free agent pool in 2024 — a potentially seismic shift for the NBA's greatest modern dynasty.
It would be truly shocking for Thompson to leave the Warriors, but this possibility has been percolating for a while. Thompson, who pushed through two major knee injuries to play for the Warriors during their 2022 title run, has not been the same player he was before the injuries.
Last season was an undeniably productive one for the veteran swingman — 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists on .431/.412/.879 splits — but there are crystal-clear signs of decline. Perhaps no greater sign than his defense. Thompson was once considered one of the better iso wing defenders in the NBA. Now, he's a liability the Warriors must actively plan around.
Golden State has already spent significant financial capital on Curry, Green, and Andrew Wiggins. The CP3 contract comes off the books next summer, of course. The idea behind that trade was to ease the financial pressure on the front office to make re-signing Thompson easier. But, if Thompson wants a full max contract at age 34 — one he has "earned," but is no longer worth — it wouldn't be unheralded for the Warriors to simply turn the page. As difficult and uncomfortable as it would be, Thompson's next contract has huge negative downside for whichever team takes the plunge.
There is still plenty of time for the two sides to reach an agreement over the next year, and frankly, Thompson's open market probably doesn't come with a wave of max offers from around the league. All it takes is one team to push Golden State outside its comfort zone, though. Then things get interesting.