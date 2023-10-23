NBA rumors: Klay Thompson to free agency, Jordan Poole's trash talk problem, Lakers starters set
- An extension for Klay Thompson is looking increasingly unlikely
- Extension updates for Patrick Williams, Saddiq Bey, Terance Mann, Josh Green
- Darvin Ham cements Lakers starting five with PF choice
- Jordan Poole's trash talk upset Warriors' vets
NBA Rumors: Contract extension updates for Patrick Williams, Saddiq Bey, Terance Mann, Jaden McDaniels, Josh Green
The latest episode of Zach Lowe's 'The Lowe Post' podcast focused on contract talks for several NBA players who are eligible for rookie-scale extensions. The bar was set with Spurs guard Devin Vassell, who recently signed a five-year, $135 million deal to remain with San Antonio.
With the exception of Tyrese Maxey, who probably won't get paid until next summer to preserve the Sixers' financial flexibility, the most consequential name in the extension mix is Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. He has emerged as one of the league's premier defensive wings and a highly competent offensive player, to boot.
Lowe considers him worthy of at least $30 million per year.
"If I’m Jaden McDaniels, I’m saying, ‘That dude (Vassell) got ($135MM+) playing 38 games on a s—t team with no stakes? I didn’t average 18-and-a-half (points) per game, but I shot it well from three. I’m already an All-Defense-level player. You guys – Minnesota, all you people I’m negotiating with, the brass – expressed outrage that I didn’t make an All-Defensive team, so you obviously agree that I’m one of the 10 best defensive players in the NBA."
Fair points all around. McDaniels is set to compete for All-Defense honors for the foreseeable future and he flashes intriguing on-ball upside at 6-foot-9, to complement his 39.8 percent success rate from 3-point range. He's an important piece of what Minnesota is building and one has to imagine the Wolves will pay up.
Also of note, per Lowe, are the high demands of Bulls forward Patrick Williams, who could seek a contract as high as $200 million. He then goes on to suggest the Vassell contract as a potential blueprint, one the Bulls would be hesitant to follow. It feels like Williams might be destined for restricted free agency after a prove-it fourth season in Chicago.
Conversations between the Atlanta Hawks and Saddiq Bey are "not going great," per Lowe. He suggests $18-20 million as a potential target number that both sides could feel good about. Bey is expected to start in place of the departed John Collins, but he will face internal pressure from A.J. Griffin and Jalen Johnson.
Terance Mann, entering the first year of a two-year extension worth $22 million, told reporters a new preseason extension is "not happening." He will wait until next summer, be it with the Clippers or another team.
According to Marc Stein, the Mavs and Josh Green continue to discuss a potential rookie-scale extension ahead of the Monday deadline.