NBA rumors: Klay Thompson to free agency, Jordan Poole's trash talk problem, Lakers starters set

Jordan Poole's career took a sharp turn in the 2022 preseason when Draymond Green decided to punch him square in the jaw. From there, the chemistry around the franchise eroded and Poole became distant from his veteran teammates, writes Logan Murdock of The Ringer.
As Murdock elegantly lays out, Poole is a naturally shy student of the game. He studies the best players in the NBA — none more than Stephen Curry — and he doesn't hold a locker room like Curry, Green, or Klay Thompson. That doesn't stop Poole from trash-talking on the court, however, and his shot selection was infamously frustrating for teammates and fans alike during Golden State's ill-fated 2023 campaign.
"In practice sessions, Poole’s trash talk grated on his veteran teammates, who felt he hadn’t earned the right to be brash, even though his style seemed to match the mindset that fueled the start of Golden State’s run a decade ago."
Green obviously began his career like Poole, a rookie with a little bit too much confidence. Of course, Green eventually became the heart of Golden State's locker room and a key leader for the team. Once that leadership was tested last season, the entire house of cards collapsed.
Where Poole differs from Green is winning impact. Green tries harder than most on defense; Poole is consistently disengaged on that end. Poole's shot selection would often lead to visible in-game frustration from his teammates, with Curry tossing his mouthpiece as the ultimate example.
Poole now gets the chance to lead his own team. The Warriors, with Chris Paul in the mix, will hope to return to more comfortable terms in the locker room and on the court.
As for the Poole-Green relationship, Curry views both favorably. As he told Murdock, he hopes one day reconciliation is possible.
"There’s always that hope. But it’s two grown men that can figure that out. They know where we stand on it and how I see both of them individually. So, will I facilitate something? Probably not, but I definitely hope that there can be some kind of, maybe, meeting each other where they’re at. Because life is short."