NBA rumors: Klay to Bahamas, Lack of Lillard suitors explained, Sixers good vibes
A glimpse into Klay Thompson's future with the Bahamas national team, why teams aren't lining up for Damian Lillard, and how the 76ers are keeping it positive.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Klay to Bahamas
Klay Thompson hinted at suiting up for the Bahamas next summer during an ANTA world tour in the Phillipines.
"When that time comes, I will give it serious consideration just because of what the Bahamas meant to the Thompson family, especially my father."- Klay Thompson
There is no doubt that Klay has a strong connection to the Bahamian national team. Klay's father, Mychal Thompson was born in Nassau and Klay's brother, Mychel Thompson is currently an assistant coach on the team. Last week, the Bahamas dominated the Olympic Pre-Qualifiers, sweeping the competition and pocketing one of five Olympic Qualifiers tickets. The Bahamians' high level of basketball was acknowledged by Klay a few days ago:
"When it comes to the Bahamian basketball, I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished in the past few weeks especially Chris De Marco, Buddy Hield, Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon, and the rest of the Bahamians. Those guys had the biggest win in our country’s history as far as beating Argentina twice on their home soil. [It’s] not an easy task. Argentina is one of the best teams in the world, and it’s just gonna do wonders for the country"- Klay Thompson
In order for Klay to be able to join Eric Gordon, Buddy Hield, and Deandre Ayton on the Bahamian national team, there are several steps that must be taken. In accordance with FIBA's internal rules, foreign-born players with bloodline connections must possess a passport before 16. If they get their passport later, they may still compete, but FIBA will treat them as "naturalized" players rather than locals. Here's the kicker: each national team roster can only have one naturalized player. Seeing as Eric Gordon is already a naturalized player for the Bahamas, the team would then have to choose between Gordon and Thompson.
So, while it's certainly possible, Klay Thompson still has a long way to go before he can be considered part of the national squad.