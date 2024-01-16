NBA rumors: Knicks dangling Quentin Grimes, looking for a backup point guard
As the Knicks continue to embrace a veteran-led roster, it seems like one of their last promising youngsters is on the trade block.
According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are actively shopping Quentin Grimes ahead of this season's trade deadline. This comes as the team tries to turn the youth on the squad into veteran talent that can help the team win now. New York is currently looking for a backup point guard who can fill minutes when Jalen Brunson is out of the lineup.
While Miles McBride has played well above expectations that anyone had outside of the New York fanbase, the team is still clearly missing a veteran point guard who can man the offense when Brunson is resting. In any deal, the team will probably add Evan Fournier for salary-matching purposes.
Katz names several players that the Knicks could end up going after. According to the reporter, Malcolm Brogdon, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Terry Rozier, Bruce Brown, T.J McConnell, Bodgan Bogdnaovic and others are players that the team could be interested in trading for.
Finally, Katz mentions that New York could be interested in other players but they have to have multiple years left on his deal, be someone that coach Tom Thibodeau respects, and be able to run the offense as a backup point guard when Brunson is on the bench.
Are the Knicks doing the right thing by putting Quentin Grimes on the trading block?
To be quite honest, New York is probably doing the right thing by looking to trade Grimes. This is a team that will probably not pay Grimes in two seasons after his rookie deal his up. The only problem with trading the young veteran for a more established player is the fact that the Knicks don't really have any young players to deal in a trade for a superstar down the line.
Yes, the Knicks do have all of their first-round picks available in trades but other teams will most likely have better offers since they have other team's picks. New York does have a 2025 first-round pick from Milwaukee and a 2024 first-round pick from the Mavericks but the squad doesn't have a war chest like other teams have. Still, no matter what happens, New York is running out of young players that they can add to All-NBA acquisitions.