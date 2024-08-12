Orange and Blue and Green Skies: NBA insider floats wildest imaginable Knicks backup center trade
By Lior Lampert
Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green has gone on the record several times to bash the New York Knicks.
Green adamantly pumped the brakes on any Conference Finals chatter after commending the Knicks for their pre-trade deadline move this past season. He's since wrongly picked the Philadelphia 76ers to beat them in the first round of the playoffs and declared New York's recent success a "fluke."
Moreover, Green even doubled down on his stance that the Knicks aren't as good as advertised. While many are intrigued by the current situation in New York, the 12-year NBA veteran seemingly isn't a believer.
Nonetheless, Green's doubt of the Knicks could change quickly based on recent reporting from The Athletic's John Hollinger ($). The renowned columnist and former Memphis Grizzlies exec identified the four-time All-Star as an option for New York should the Warriors entertain offers.
"... if Golden State struggles and decides to make Draymond Green available ... [he] would make a lot of sense in New York," Hollinger states.
NBA insider floats wild Knicks-Warriors trade for Draymond Green
How wild and ironic would it be for Green to end up in the Big Apple after constantly bashing the Knicks? Despite his longstanding feud with fans, he'd fill New York's most glaring need following the offseason departure of Isaiah Hartenstein -- center. Would people swallow their pride if the 34-year-old was the missing piece to a title run?
Green is a four-time champion and 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year. His pedigree makes him a desirable asset. Additionally, he'd fill New York's most glaring need, giving them a reliable second center to pair with seven-footer Mitchell Robinson. Nonetheless, Hollinger poured cold water on the idea, citing the Warriors star as potentially being "out of their price range asset-wise and second-apron-wise."
Considering the Knicks sent five first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets this summer for two-way wing Mikal Bridges, they presumably can't outbid teams for Green. Also, their financial standing and commitments make it challenging to absorb the latter's remaining three years and roughly $75 million salary. So, while it's a good idea in theory, it's much harder to execute in practice.
Landing Green would be an ideal outcome for the Knicks' pursuit of a backup five. Alas, it feels far-fetched given the circumstances, even if Hollinger floated the possibility.