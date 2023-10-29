NBA rumors: Knicks' Embiid offer nixed, Grizzlies reinforcements, Sixers breakup
- The Grizzlies add Bismack Biyombo to sure up center depth
- Jalen McDaniels spurned Sixers' minimum contract offer in free agency
- Knicks' trade offer for Joel Embiid not taken seriously
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies sign Bismack Biyombo to address center problems
The Memphis Grizzlies' season is off to the worst possible start. At 0-3, it's clear the team cannot thrive under its current circumstances. Steven Adams is expected to miss the entire season after knee surgery. Ja Morant won't be eligible to play until his suspension is lifted on Dec. 19.
That said, we have seen the Grizzlies' thrive without Morant in the past. Memphis has a deep reservoir of young talent and there is other star power on the roster, with Jaren Jackson Jr. fresh off his first All-Star berth and Desmond Bane hot on his tail. The Grizzlies also added another high-profile point guard over the summer in Marcus Smart.
It is Adams' injury that has really tanked Memphis. Not because he's better than Morant, but because the Grizzlies are simply ill-prepared to replace him. There is a severe lack of physicality in the frontcourt without Adams. Jackson is a master rim protector, but he's best utilized as a roamer in the four spot. He can get into foul trouble quicker as the de facto five, while the Grizzlies' inability to rebound without Adams is pronounced.
Xavier Tillman has been the nominal starting center in Adams' place, but he's 6-foot-8 with an offensive disposition. Memphis remains at a size disadvantage almost every night. Meanwhile, expanded duties for David Roddy, Jake LaRavia, and others have yielded a mixed bag of results.
The Grizzlies found a potential solution in the form of Bismack Biyombo, who the team can sign via exemption following the fifth game of Morant's suspension.
Biyombo spent the last two years in Phoenix. He averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 14.3 minutes per game last season. The rim protection obviously stands out, along with Biyombo's physicality. He competes hard on the glass and he is unafraid to handle brawny paint scorers. He is also 6-foot-8, but Biyombo packs 255 pounds of muscle and he can still get vertical at the rim.
At 31 years old, Biyombo doesn't profile as a full-time starter, but he's a useful role player who addresses a specific need for the Grizzlies. Expect him to play — maybe frequently — once he's allowed to sign with the team.